See Who's Knocking Clearly With a Eufy 2K Video Doorbell $20 off, Today Only

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K Add-On Video Doorbell | $100 | Amazon
Image: Eufy
If you’ve opted for full-on no-contact isolation, a video doorbell is a must. It’ll let you see who’s knockin’ and even communicate them, all without lifting the veil of protection (the door) between you and whatever contagious droplets sit on the other side of it. Made by Anker’s budding smart home arm, the Eufy Security Wi-Fi doorbell can keep an eye on your front porch in crisp 2K resolution, and today only, Amazon has an add-on doorbell discounted by $20, making your final total $100. You’ll need a base station if you don’t already have one. Newbies should probably just pick this bundle up instead.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/21/2020 and updated with new information on 8/14/2020.

 

