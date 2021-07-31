Ochine Car Engine Diagnostic Scanner Tool | $22 | Newegg

Next time you see that little ‘ Check E ngine’ light flashing on your dash, be prepared with this Ochine car engine diagnostic scanner tool, just $22 over at Newegg right now. Some auto shops and auto parts stores will charge you more than that just to check it once!

With this scanner tool, you can see what’s making your light go off and hopefully fix it yourself— and if that’s not possible, at least you’ll be better informed. The ochine scanner also give you information about your car and you can use it to turn off the check engine light.

Grab this Ochine car engine diagnostic scanner tool while the Shell Shocker deal lasts— it’s only good for Sunday!