See Things More Clearly With $80 Off This 34" LG Ultrawide Monitor

LG 34BK650-W 34" Ultrawide Monitor | $320 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
LG 34BK650-W 34" Ultrawide Monitor | $320 | Newegg

Adding a monitor to your desk has a few nice benefits. You'll be giving yourself more space to spread your windows out, images and text will be a bit more crisp, and with the right arrangement you'll have a more ergonomic setup. An ultrawide monitor just accentuates some of those perks by giving you even more screen real estate without having to add a second monitor to the mix. LG's 34BK650-W 34" Ultrawide Monitor has a 2560 x 1080 resolution, which isn't the highest you can get in an ultrawide monitor, but it should be plenty for getting through your day's work. Plus, it's down from $400 to $320, so you can save yourself a bit of cash while you get some more space for work and play.

