It's all consuming.
See Things a Little More Clearly With $40 off This 24" Dell Monitor

Jordan McMahon
Kinja Deals
Dell UltraSharp U2419HX | $160 | Staples
Sometimes a laptop screen simply won’t cut it anymore, but a hefty hi-res monitor is a bit too much. If your work day mostly consists of web browsing, emailing, and things that don’t focus too much on nitty gritty details, a 1080p monitor will probably get the job done. You won’t get to see as much content on screen as something with a higher resolution, but you’ll be saving a good chunk of cash. Right now, Dell’s UltraSharp U2419HX, typically $200, is down to $160 at Staples.

In addition to a 24" 1080p display, this monitor has adjustable height and angles, and five USB ports for all your connectivity needs.

