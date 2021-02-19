See the Light When You Get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $36

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate



It is time for me to show you the light, my child. Do you love video games? Would thou like to be blessed by video games? Then come to the Xbox Game Pass side. Sincerely Xbox Game Pass is something of a Godsend. Microsoft’s subscription service is full of excellent games, from first-party Microsoft hits to standout indies. Even at $15 a month, I end up saving a fair amount of money a year because games I was just going to buy at full price anyways pop up on there every month. If you’ve been curious about it, you can get three months of Game Pass for $36 right now. Microsoft tends to offer cheaper deals for new subscribers, so you might want to check its site first, but this is especially great for existing subscribers who want to save some money over the next few months. Come, enter the Golden Gates of Gaming. While you’re there, check out the rest of Best Buy’s huge Microsoft sale.