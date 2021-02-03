See, Taste, and Smell Your Favorite Films in Breathtaking 4K With the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max, Now $400 Off [Exclusive]

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max KINJA2150 Image : Anker , Graphic : Gabe Carey

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max | $1,300 | Amazon | Promo Code KINJA2150

No one like to *shudders* consume content on a tiny screen. Back in the CRT days, I remember thinking you were rich if you had a TV over 30 inches. Imagine how I’d react now if only I knew 55" would become the norm and that you’d no longer have to be a millionaire to afford a projector that spans anywhere between 75" and 150" at a 4K resolution, whatever that means (I’m not even sure I knew what a pixel was at the time). Through February 7, if you’re looking for a display that’s bigger and better than your current set, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max is on sale for $1,300.

Now I know that sounds like a lot—because it is!—but considering it comes with a Dolby Digital Plus 3D Audio midrange soundbar-level speaker built-in, HDR10, and Android TV 9 smart TV functionality, it’s a pretty good value all things considered. Add to that Hybrid Log Gamma, which promises postprocessing restoration to archaic video formats like DVDs as well as low-res videos and live TV broadcasts, it may as well be the perfect pairing for your upcoming socially distant Super Bowl party this coming Sunday. You might have to cough up a few extra bucks for expedited shipping, or sign up for a Prime membership trial to get your order on time, but for anyone trying to build out their home theater setup already, here’s one place you could start.