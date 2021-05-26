See How It All Started With Demon Souls on PS5 for $60

Demon Souls (PS5) Screenshot : From Software

The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming kicking off with the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. For whatever reason, the 2009 release Demon Souls sole an estimated 1.7 million while is follow- up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory.