See Clearly Now with 20% Off at EyeBuyDirect

20% Off Sitewide EBD20 at checkout Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

20% Off Sitewide | EyeBuyDirect | Use code EBD20 at checkout



Do you have a backup pair of lenses? Maybe it’s time to think about ordering a new pair. Thankfully, EyeBuyDirect is offering a great deal—20% off storewide. EyeBuyDirect will provide both the frames and create the lenses for you, so provided you know what your prescription is.



Advertisement

This deal also includes specialty lenses, like sunglasses or glasses that block blue light. People with prescriptions need stuff like that too!

This deal will be running until March 31, so you have a bit of time, but don’t wait too long!