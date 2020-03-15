It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsAccessories

See Clearly Now with 20% Off at EyeBuyDirect

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
75
Save
20% Off Sitewide | EyeBuyDirect | Use code EBD20 at checkout
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

20% Off Sitewide | EyeBuyDirect | Use code EBD20 at checkout

Do you have a backup pair of lenses? Maybe it’s time to think about ordering a new pair. Thankfully, EyeBuyDirect is offering a great deal—20% off storewide. EyeBuyDirect will provide both the frames and create the lenses for you, so provided you know what your prescription is.

Advertisement

This deal also includes specialty lenses, like sunglasses or glasses that block blue light. People with prescriptions need stuff like that too!

This deal will be running until March 31, so you have a bit of time, but don’t wait too long!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Drive Shucking: A Cheaper Way to Fill Your NAS

Upgrade your Kicks with Cole Haan's Flash Sale

How Am I Supposed to Get Blood Stains Out of Leather?

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games