Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sterilite Footlocker | $20 | Walmart

Say goodbye to Hot Girl Summer and put away all of your outdoor gear in this discounted 16-gallon Sterilite Footlocker. For a low $20, you can store tons of sporting and camping gear in this sturdy footlocker. Better still, it’s got wheels so moving it around is a breeze. It measures in at 31 1/4" x 17 5/8" x 13 7/8".

Advertisement

I, for one, suggest you get two: one black and one teal (which is a few cents cheaper, btw.) It’s an easy way to visually separate what’s in each footlocker, and you get free shipping.