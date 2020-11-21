It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Secure Your Plant Parent Status With 30% Off Succulents And Other Low-Maintenance And Air Purifying Plants

Amazon has a limited-time deal on succulents and other low-maintenance plants from Shop Succulents today as a part of its Black Friday Deals.

We’ve still got some time to hunker down in our homes until a vaccine gets here, and I’ve been taking this time to make my surroundings as comfortable and pleasant as possible for a cozy quarantine this fall and winter. While I haven’t exactly reached plant parent status, I have added a few plants to naturally clean the air in my apartment. If you’re looking for the same, this Boston fern is down to $21 right now and you can grab a ponytail palm plant for just $14.

I feel like succulents are really the low-maintenance solution to brightening up any home with their cheery colors. Plus, you can become the plant mommy or daddy you always dreamed you would with a pack of 20 assorted live succulent plants for only $28 right now. If that’s a bit much, you can get six of them for just $17.

If you’re looking for Christmas gifts, these individual plants in holiday-themed pots are also on sale.

Finally, there are even more naturally air-purifying plants to be found on sale as a part of this deal. Check them all out right here!

