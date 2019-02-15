Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ring may be best known for its video doorbells, but if you want cameras around the rest of your home’s perimeter, they sell well-reviewed standalone spotlight and floodlight cameras as well. Right now, both are $30 off their usual prices, whether you want the wired or the battery-powered version.



They all record in 1080p with infrared night vision, and include two-way intercom so you can yell at potential home invaders to buzz off. Have you ever thought about what you would say in that situation? I think “buzz off” would work?