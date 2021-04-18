Secure Your Home With a Multi-Pack of Motion Sensors and Solar Lights for Under $35

2-Pack: Kangaroo Wireless Motion Sensors |$9 | SideDeal

You want your home to feel a little more secure and snug? We’ve got a few deals for that today.

First up, y ou can get a 2-p ack of Kangaroo w ireless m otion s ensors for just $9— a 70% discount ! These little cuties are wifi-e nabled and also have something called “ Pet-Rejection tech” so that your four-legged friends don’t cause the sensor to go off, apparently. Magic, I guess? I really don’t know the difference between a cat and a cat burglar in terms of their motion but apparently, these detectors do, ok? And they’ll send a little notice to your phone via the Kangaroo app once you apply these sensors wherever you want via simple peel-and-stick installation. Easy peasy.

Step two? L ight your driveway or porch or garage the hell up with a 5-p ack of Hakol o utdoor LED s olar l ights. These lights are wi reless and waterproof , and they even include motion sensors so they turn on automatically when others come within range. You can put them all around your home’s exterior for just $25— a 50% discount!

Both of these deals are over at SideDeal, and can ship along with everything else you might order in 30 days there and at Meh and MorningSave for just $5 a month. Otherwise, shipping will be $7.99 if you want to grab both of these while they last (place all desired orders within one hour to get combined shipping).