Secure Your Home With a Multi-Pack of Motion Sensors and Solar Lights for Under $35

2-Pack: Kangaroo Wireless Motion Sensors |$9 | SideDeal
5-Pack: Hakol Auto Outdoor LED Solar Light | $25 | SideDeal
You want your home to feel a little more secure and snug? We’ve got a few deals for that today.
First up, you can get a 2-pack of Kangaroo wireless motion sensors for just $9— a 70% discount! These little cuties are wifi-enabled and also have something called “Pet-Rejection tech” so that your four-legged friends don’t cause the sensor to go off, apparently. Magic, I guess? I really don’t know the difference between a cat and a cat burglar in terms of their motion but apparently, these detectors do, ok? And they’ll send a little notice to your phone via the Kangaroo app once you apply these sensors wherever you want via simple peel-and-stick installation. Easy peasy.
Step two? Light your driveway or porch or garage the hell up with a 5-pack of Hakol outdoor LED solar lights. These lights are wireless and waterproof, and they even include motion sensors so they turn on automatically when others come within range. You can put them all around your home’s exterior for just $25— a 50% discount!
Both of these deals are over at SideDeal, and can ship along with everything else you might order in 30 days there and at Meh and MorningSave for just $5 a month. Otherwise, shipping will be $7.99 if you want to grab both of these while they last (place all desired orders within one hour to get combined shipping).