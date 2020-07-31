It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Secure Your Home Now With This U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock and Take 28% Off

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMeh Deals
354
1
Save
U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock | $144 | Meh
U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock | $144 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock | $144 | Meh

Safety is sexy. Wait no, smart. Wair no. Sexy and smart. If you’re looking for an upgrade in the home security realm but aren’t interested in a total overhaul maybe a smart lock is what you were thinking of. Ultraloq has this U-bolt smart lock with a keypad and WiFi adapter that you can save $55 on today.

Advertisement

This lock does in fact have smartie pants on. This deadbolt offers six-ways to get into your house. You can use the app, a fingerprint, a code, the auto-lock, a magic shake, or the old fashioned mechanical key. This fancy lock will also monitor your home for you while you’re away. You can also access your door remotely so say you forgot your pal was walking your dogs while you were on vacay, well you can still get them from afar without keys. It’s designed for any standard door and no drilling or wiring needed. Easy to install and easy to use. Just think of a clever code only you will know.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Ghost in the Shell 4K Blu-Ray Pre-Orders Fall to $18

Now Is the Time to Invest in a Back Scratcher or Scrubber, for That Itch You Just Can't Scratch

Wednesday's Best Deals: Sony WH-XB900N Headphones, VyprVPN, Xbox Gift Card, Tom Nook Switch Case, Antimicrobial Keychain Tools, Fenty BOGO, and More