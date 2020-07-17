SeaVee's '80s Throwback Sneakers Radiate Powerful Energy for Up to 40% off at Huckberry

Up to 40% off SeaVee’s Sneakers | Huckberry
Remember Zoom? No, not the videoconferencing software, but the PBS show—ZOOM! SeaVee’s limited-edition Legend sneakers are Zoom in shoe form, an homage to the ‘80s made using Hoffman California fabrics. They’re bright, gaudy, and I’m absolutely here for it. But let’s say neon lights aren’t your aesthetic. That’s fine. Over at Huckberry, a wide range of SeaVee’s sneakers are marked down up to 40%. If your feet are as tired from all the socially distant walking around this summer as mine are, this offer is too good to pass up.