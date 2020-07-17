SeaVee's '80s Throwback Sneakers Radiate Powerful Energy for Up to 40% off at Huckberry

Up to 40% off SeaVee’s Sneakers | Huckberry

Remember Zoom? No, not the videoconferencing software, but the PBS show—ZOOM! SeaVee’s limited-edition Legend sneakers are Zoom in shoe form, an homage to the ‘80s made using Hoffman California fabrics. They’re bright, gaudy , and I’m absolutely here for it. But let’s say neon lights aren’t your aesthetic. That’s fine. Over at Huckberry, a wide range of SeaVee’s sneakers are marked down up to 40%. If your feet are as tired from all the socially distant walking around this summer as mine are , this offer is too good to pass up.