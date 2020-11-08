Search Menus and Send Messages in a Snap Via This Fire TV and Console Compatible Mini RGB Keyboard, $15 This Morning Only

Rii X8 Mini Wireless Keyboard Controller with Touchpad

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Rii X8 Mini Wireless Keyboard Controller with Touchpad | $15 | Amazon

Available for only a limited time today and at a limited quantity, this Rii X8 wireless keyboard controller with touchpad is down to just $15 as an Amazon Lightning Deal .

Normally $22, this mini keyboard has an RGB color scheme and is very easy to set up. Just plug the USB into you r Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, laptop, Raspberry Pi 2, Mac OS, Xbox 360, PS3, or Google Android TV box, and you’re good to go.

This deal is already partly claimed, so jump on it while you still can!