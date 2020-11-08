Search Menus and Send Messages in a Snap Via This Fire TV and Console Compatible Mini RGB Keyboard, $15 This Morning Only

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Rii X8 Mini Wireless Keyboard Controller with Touchpad | $15 | Amazon
Available for only a limited time today and at a limited quantity, this Rii X8 wireless keyboard controller with touchpad is down to just $15 as an Amazon Lightning Deal.
Normally $22, this mini keyboard has an RGB color scheme and is very easy to set up. Just plug the USB into your Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, laptop, Raspberry Pi 2, Mac OS, Xbox 360, PS3, or Google Android TV box, and you’re good to go.
This deal is already partly claimed, so jump on it while you still can!
