It's all consuming.
Don't Sleep on This One-Day Sealy Memory Foam Mattress Sale

Sealy Memory Foam Gold Box | Amazon
Sealy Memory Foam Gold Box | Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your mattress, Amazon’s got two Sealy mattresses on sale, today only.

Choose from two memory foam mattresses, an 8-inch and a 12-inch. Prices start at around $170 for the twin model. But the best part of this deal is the fact that you get a 10-year warranty on these particular beds-in-boxes.

Just remember this is a Gold Box. So these prices will only stick around until the end of day, or until sold out. So don’t sleep on this deal.

