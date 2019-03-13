Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Extend the life of the unused portion of your fruits and veggies in these $7 silicone Food Huggers, and then rinse and repeat, reusing them over and over again. Sure, you could use plastic wrap to achieve the same thing, but you can’t always untangle plastic wrap to reuse a second time, and also, do you hate the Earth?

The Food Huggers come in four sizes, and can also be used as jar lids, small ramekins, or jewelry holders. Today’s price is less than a dollar away from its all-time low, so squeeze in this deal before it’s gone.