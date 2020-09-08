It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Seagate's 1TB Gaming SSD Is Sleek and Sexy, And It's $50 off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Seagate
With an SSD, your games, files, and apps will load as quickly as possible, and you don't have to open your PC or laptop to add one. Seagate's 1TB external Firecuda SSD is now $50 off, bringing your total down to $230. This is the lowest price we've seen. If you need something a little cheaper, you can find the same discount on the 500GB model for $150.

This SSD uses the latest NVMe interface and works over a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection, giving you up to 2,000 megabytes per second transfer speed. It's super sleek and light thanks to its lack of moving parts, and there's customizable RGB lighting. You won't even need external power, so this is an ideal product if you're always on the go.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

