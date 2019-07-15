Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Foreo LUNA 2 | $106 | Amazon

Foreo LUNA Mini 2 | $90 | Amazon

Washing your face with your hands alone is not enough. And if you were ever going to invest in any kind of face washing device, today’s the day to do it. For Prime Day, Foreo’s well-reviewed LUNA 2 and LUNA Mini 2 are both marked down to their all-time lowest prices of $106 and $90, respectively. The silicone bristles and gentle vibrations of these brushes do their darnedest to get any gunk out of your pores, including dead skin, excess oil, and residual makeup; the main different between the two is that the LUNA 2 is larger and has a special anti-aging mode that the Mini lacks. But overall, choose the color that suits your skin type, and get scrubbing.

