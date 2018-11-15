Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Behind every festive holiday gathering is a heap of cleaning supplies to get the house guest-ready and a second stash to handle the aftermath when the fun’s all over. If you’re planning to have people over at any point during the season (or, uh, ever), take advantage of Amazon’s “household holiday essentials” Gold Box, which is offering discounts on everything from dish soap, Ziploc bags, and Reynolds wrap, to laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, and paper towels. You’ll need this stuff at some point; might as well stock up now.