Scrub Away Rough Skin With Himalayan Scrub Salt, 25% Off

Himalayan Scrub Salt Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Himalayan Scrub Salt | $25 | Amazon



Listen, winter is most definitely HERE, and that means dry, cracked skin. Why not avoid that altogether by getting a container of Himalayan Scrub Salt for $25?! It’s 25% off its original list price and made with Himalayan salt. It’s also infused with collagen to help with skin production. They say you should use it on your face, but I actually wouldn’t recommend that since some salts can cause microtears on your skin which actually makes acne worse. So by slightly repurposing helps you and your skin in a different way. What are you waiting for?