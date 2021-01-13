It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Scrub Away Rough Skin With Himalayan Scrub Salt, 25% Off

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
105
Save
Himalayan Scrub Salt | $25 | Amazon
Himalayan Scrub Salt | $25 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Himalayan Scrub Salt | $25 | Amazon

Listen, winter is most definitely HERE, and that means dry, cracked skin. Why not avoid that altogether by getting a container of Himalayan Scrub Salt for $25?! It’s 25% off its original list price and made with Himalayan salt. It’s also infused with collagen to help with skin production. They say you should use it on your face, but I actually wouldn’t recommend that since some salts can cause microtears on your skin which actually makes acne worse. So by slightly repurposing helps you and your skin in a different way. What are you waiting for?

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter