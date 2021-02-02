Screw It, Whatever It Is, Into Your Wall With a Cord-Free Electric Screwdriver for $17

Teccpo Electric Screwdriver 4QTZ3S35 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Teccpo Electric Screwdriver | $17 | Amazon | Promo Code 4QTZ3S35

No matter what you’re fixing up or putting together, there are few stumbling blocks more frustrating than realizing the hard way that your old manual screwdriver just won’t cut it. Ideally, you’d have a reliable arsenal of power tools at your disposal, but most smaller projects don’t require much more than an electric screwdriver like this one. Now 40% off using the promo code 4QTZ3S35, you’ve probably never heard of Teccpo, but on Amazon, it’s a highly rated brand. Because sometimes you don’t need the best of the best, but rather something that’ll get the job done on a budget, the 45-piece set is an unbeatable value considering the price.

Whether you’re giving your home a makeover or moving into a new place altogether like yours truly, you might want to also pick up a cordless rotary tool while you’re at it, on sale for $14 using the code EYHI2UKA. With the code HV6IBZOB, you can repaint your walls (or your car?) with a high-powered paint sprayer from Tacklife for $25. Take home all three for less than $60 using the links on this page and save 40% overall.

Advertisement