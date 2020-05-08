It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Screw It! Tacklife's 18-Piece Screwdriver Set Is Down to $20

Tacklife 18-Piece Screwdriver Set | $20 | Amazon

If you weren’t the handyman of the house pre-quarantine started, you certainly have to be one now that you can’t hire someone to do the dirty work for you. Believe me, as someone who owns few tools outside of those needed to build a PC, I’m in as much shock as you are. But we’ll get through this, I promise. And Tacklife’s discounted 18-piece screwdriver set will help us on that journey.

It’s got flatheads and Phillips heads of every size you could ask for, conveniently packed inside an acetate hard grip case. Finish up your home improvement projects, hone in on a new skill set, and improve yourself while you’re at it. You never know when you’ll need a variety of drivers around the house, so screw it—buy the whole set while it’s on sale. Then see our evergreen roundup of Tacklife deals fit for any wallet.

