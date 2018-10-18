Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon has driven the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $119, an all-time low.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS21 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. The set typically sells in the $140-$180 range, and boasts a stellar 4.3 star review average. Just remember, this price is only available today, or until sold out.