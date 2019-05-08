Photo: Amazon

If you have any big DIY projects on the horizon, or just want to upgrade the old, underpowered tools you bought years ago, today’s a really great day to buy a new Bosch tool set.



This particular combo includes a pocket reciprocating saw, an LED worklight, and Bosch’s famous PS31 12V drill, which packs a ton of power into a shockingly small and maneuverable package. Of course, you’ll also get two batteries that work with any of the tools, and a bag to keep them organized too.

So what’s so great about this deal? Not only is the $150 list price marked down from the usual $200, but you’ll also save an extra $20 at checkout automatically. That brings the kit down to within a few bucks of the best price ever, so don’t get screwed by missing out.