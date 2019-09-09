Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bosch 18V Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit | $144 | Amazon

If you have any longstanding DIY projects on your to-do list, this discounted Bosch combo kit might be just what you need to finally get around to doing them.



For $144, you get an 18V drill/driver and and 18V impact driver, complete with two batteries, a charger, and a case. Bosch’s tools always tend to punch above their weight, and these two claim to offer the most compact and lightweight designs in their class. Today’s price is the best Amazon’s listed since March, so don’t get screwed by missing it.