Screen Your Visitors With a Ring Doorbell + Amazon Echo Show 5 Combo, Now $80 Off

Ring Video Doorbell + Amazon Echo Show 5 | $260 | Amazon

If you’re taking shelter from any and everybody right now , y elling “who is it?!” or peeking out the blinds is the biggest way to tip people off that you’re home. And even if you’re down for visitors, it’s nice to see who’s knocking before you approach the door. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and an Amazon Echo Show 5 combo wombo, and you’ll be able to do just that. The duo can be yours for $260 right now.

You’ll get one motion detection doorbell that will alert you whenever someone approaches, and you can review the live 1080p feed from either the Echo Show 5, your smartphone, or other compatible devices. You can even speak to them with a 2-way microphone if you want, which you should certainly take advantage of if you’re avoiding human contact.

