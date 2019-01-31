Graphic: Shep McAllister

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. The only thing it’s missing is kisses from mom to make the boo boo feel better.