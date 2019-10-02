It's all consuming.
Scotch's Flex & Seal Shipping Roll Will Change the Way You Mail Packages, And Is Cheaper Than Ever

Shep McAllister
Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll 20' 2-Pack | $29 | Amazon
The upcoming holiday season means putting lots of things in the mail, and Scotch’s innovative new Flex & Seal shipping roll is the easiest way to do it. Rather than stuffing an envelope or a box with padding, then finding that one roll of packing tape that always seems to disappear, Flex & Seal is a single material that does it all.

Just cut off the amount that you need to wrap your package, fold it over whatever you’re mailing, and press down on the edges. The inside of the roll is designed to stick firmly to itself, without sticking to your item, so there’s no adhesive backing to peel, and no tape to find.

One 20' roll normally sells for $19, but you can get this two-pack for $29 right now on Amazon, a big price drop, and an all-time low.

Shep McAllister
Senior Director of Commerce

