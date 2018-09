Graphic: Erica Offutt

Haven’t read the super popular Ghost in the Shell mangas yet? This collector’s box set includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune for $48, which is within a couple bucks of an all-time low. Don’t let the live action movie ruin the series for you, this is better!