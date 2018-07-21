The HyperX Cloud II is one of your favorite gaming headsets, but the original model is still great (though only stereo, rather than 7.1 surround), and only $65 today on Amazon, about $10 less than usual, and the best price of the year. It’ll will work on PC, Xbox One, PS4, or even Switch, and features full 7.1 surround sound.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Score the Best Price of the Year On the HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset
The HyperX Cloud II is one of your favorite gaming headsets, but the original model is still great (though only stereo, rather than 7.1 surround), and only $65 today on Amazon, about $10 less than usual, and the best price of the year. It’ll will work on PC, Xbox One, PS4, or even Switch, and features full 7.1 surround sound.