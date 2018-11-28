Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Kingston’s HyperX Cloud II is one of your favorite gaming headsets, and you can get your own, or give it as a gift, for just $70 today. That’s a whopping $30 off the regular price, and the best deal we’ve seen in a couple of years.



It’ll will work on PC, Xbox One, PS4, or even Switch, and features full 7.1 surround sound (on PC and Mac only), which means you can hear people sneaking up on you while you hide in a bathtub in PUBG.

