You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales, and it almost feels like an insult to call them sneakers, because they’re as well made and sturdy and unapologetically leather as any dress shoes I’ve ever owned. And yet, they are sneakers. Really, really good sneakers.

Greats doesn’t run big sales very often, but right now, you can take advantage of their Winter Clearance event (men | women), with up to 50% off a pretty wide variety of styles. They only tend to do sales this big twice per year, and while your color and size choices are somewhat limited, but these are as, uh, great as GREATS deals ever get.