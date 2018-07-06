Image: Target

Recent winner of our sheet set co-op, Target’s already affordable Threshold sheets just got even cheaper.

For today only, you can save 25% off sheet sets in dozens of colors and sizes twin through king. Just in case you need more convincing, here’s what our readers love about them:

I really like the Threshold label from Target. They come in a wide variety of colors and designs, the price is very good, they feel nice to sleep on even though they aren’t a “high” thread count. But, best of all, the fitted sheets have elastic around the entire sheet. I have a deep mattress, although there are certainly deeper ones available, but for some reason these are the only sheets that actually cover the side of my mattress all the time. Any other sheets, I have to pull the sheet back down every day when I make my bed (ok, I don’t actually make my bed EVERY day, but I do pull the sheets down every day because it just looks terrible otherwise). - SleepDoc