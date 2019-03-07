It doesn’t really feel like spring until you’ve put away the sweaters and broken out the dresses, sleeveless tops, and shorts. Jumpstart your closet’s transition to the new season with Anthropologie’s current flash sale: Today only, fill your wardrobe with new warm weather styles by taking 40% off select apparel. There’s no better way to celebrate the end of winter, a.k.a. the season of hiding your clothes under coats.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Score New Spring Styles For 40% Off at Anthropologie, Today Only
It doesn’t really feel like spring until you’ve put away the sweaters and broken out the dresses, sleeveless tops, and shorts. Jumpstart your closet’s transition to the new season with Anthropologie’s current flash sale: Today only, fill your wardrobe with new warm weather styles by taking 40% off select apparel. There’s no better way to celebrate the end of winter, a.k.a. the season of hiding your clothes under coats.