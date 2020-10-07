Prime Members Only: Score 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For $1

Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
If Spotify or Apple Music hasn’t won you over, it’s time to give Amazon Music Unlimited a try. Amazon is offering 4 months of access to its increasingly impressive music service for just $1, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. This deal is only available for Prime Members.

That’s a cheaper starting price than most competitors, though, and you may like what you find after signing up. Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 10/7/2020.

