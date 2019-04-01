Men’s and Women’s AG Flash Sales | Nordstrom Rack
Men’s and Women’s AG Flash Sales | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

AG is known for making high-quality designer denim, and today, you can pick up a few pairs of jeans for highly reasonable prices. Men’s and women’s AG flash events at Nordstrom Rack are offering up plenty of pants, and even some shirts, for 60% and 65% off, respectively. So stock up on spring denim before your favorite styles sell out.