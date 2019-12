Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle w/ Free Wireless Controller Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle w/ Free Wireless Controller | $250 | Gamestop

GameStop is currently running a great deal on an Xbox One X that comes with a copy of NBA 2K19 for $250. To sweeten the deal, the company is throwing in a free white wireless controller. Extra controllers can usually cost $40-50 or more, so this is a pretty sweet add-on.