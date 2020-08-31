Image : Samsung

Get ready to hit the sofa and cheer on your favorite team, as sports are making a comeback. This fall, the big game returns, with even bigger TVs from Samsung to make sure game night is just as explosive for you as it is for the players heading out onto the field. Make sure your home theater is in good shape to ring in the season with a substantial range of high-resolution displays, all discounted from August 30 through the end of September 27. Find the right size TV for your needs with the features necessary to complete your personal entertainment cave. Get the whole family stoked for that explosive play they’ve just got to share on social media ... or pester you incessantly about.

Whether you’re ready to see some slam dunks or very cool and good touchdown dances, Best Buy has you covered with our Back to Sports sale. Check out the best sales picks each week and find the perfect TV for you and your team.

Top Deal

Sale Period: 8/24 – 8/30

The sale kicks off with one of the biggest deals you’ll find over the next month—literally. Save $200 on the Samsung 75" QLED 4K Q70T Smart TV with HDR, which takes this massive model down from $2,200 to $2,000. Outfitted with a Quantum processor, this model uses AI and deep learning to deliver the best-looking picture you can get. It also uses dual LED backlighting, Quantum HDR, and Quantum Color combined with a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure every single playoff looks and feels just as vibrant as sitting courtside.

Built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant functionality top it all off, so you can pause the action with the sound of your voice. Never miss another pass, and never miss another detail with this TV.

Top Deal

Sale Period: 8/31 – 9/7

Go all out with high-quality Quantum Color and Quantum HDR 16X to complement direct full-array 16X local dimming, for concentrated areas of LEDs that offer the brightest whites and the deepest blacks on your screen for an extra layer of realism. Save $500 on this great living room option, as it’s been discounted to $2,200 from $2,700. Every single facet makes watching each game of the season feel like you’re actually there on the field.

The 120Hz refresh rate and built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant options make for a convenient viewing experience for your eyes—and your sanity. Shop for your favorite team member’s jersey while watching them pull off some awesome plays.

Top Deal

Sale Period: 9/8 – 9/13

Searching for a great-looking Samsung TV that’s big enough for the whole family, but don’t want to break the bank? The Samsung 75" QLED 4K Q60T 4K UHD TV is a capable option that brings the size as well as quality without costing an arm and a leg. It’s $100 off, taking it from $1,600 to $1,500. Enjoy dual LED lighting, Quantum HDR and Quantum Color, and a snappy 60Hz refresh rate. As with most other Samsung TVs during the sale, you can also count on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

At first glance, this TV might seem a little similar to the rest, but this particular model comes with a $250 Best Buy e-gift card, sent to your email when your product is picked up in-store or fulfilled online. That, in a way, takes the price down to a modest $1,2500. You can’t beat that for what you’re getting.

Top Deal

Sale Period: 9/14 – 9/20

It won’t beat actually sitting in the stands, but this 4K TV has everything you need to feel pretty darn close. The Samsung Q70T 65" QLED 4K UHD TV is $100 off from $1,300, making it $1,200. This gorgeous panel will look great in your den, bedroom, or anywhere else you feel like lounging around and questioning the decisions your team’s coach is making. When it’s off, you can use Ambient Mode+ to help blend into the background by displaying a custom image and moving into low-power mode.

It includes dual LED backlighting, Quantum HDR, Quantum Color, and a 120Hz refresh rate with virtual assistant compatibility, and support for AMD FreeSync should you decide to take your game from the couch to the digitized court.

Top Deal

Sale Period: 9/21 – 9/27

If you’re a sports fan on a budget or simply don’t need the best of the best, the Samsung Q70T 55" QLED 4K UHD TV is a sensible option. It’s still plenty big enough for the entire family to crowd around the TV, and it’s $100 off the sticker price, making it an affordable $900. You get all the bells and whistles, from dual LED backlighting and Quantum HDR and Color to the 120Hz refresh rate. Ambient Mode and a 4K Quantum processor sweeten the deal to ensure everything you watch transforms into a visual spectacle.

It isn’t as big or flashy as some of the other TVs on sale throughout the Back to Sports sale, but it certainly gains some yards in the money-saving department.