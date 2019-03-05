Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Retro-tech is the gadget equivalent of the kindest ex-girlfriend you’ve ever had. And the Koss KPH30i is too sweet and distinctive to leave in the past.

A lightweight, wired headphone with lots of style, this pair is updated to feature “modern” features like an inline microphone and remote. Better still, it also sounds good which is, unsurprisingly, rare in a pair of $20 headphones.

This drop ends in a few days, so secure it before it goes running off with some other dude, probably named Alex or Shaun... or worse, Kyle.