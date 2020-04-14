Score a Recertified HP Pavillion Laptop With Intel Core i7 Gen10 for $630

HP 15" Laptop w/ Core i7, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD (Refurb) | $630 | Woot

If your job wants you to work from home but only provides little more than a potato hooked up to a mouse wheel, you may be in the market for a new business laptop, and this HP Pavillion might just be too good to pass up at this price. At Woot, you can claim a 15" CS3000-series model for $630, the only hook being that it’s refurbished, but that’s close to $300 off the cost of a new one.

A quick glance at the spec sheet shows you won’t have any want for business needs, highlighted no doubt by its 10th generation Intel Core i7 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 1080p touchscreen. Seriously, that’s a lot of computer for very little coin, and with a 90-day warranty included (you can buy a full year of protection from SquareTrade, too) it’s worth pulling the trigger.