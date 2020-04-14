It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Score a Recertified HP Pavillion Laptop With Intel Core i7 Gen10 for $630

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsWootWoot DealsHPHP Deals
304
Save
HP 15&quot; Laptop w/ Core i7, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD (Refurb) | $630 | Woot
HP 15" Laptop w/ Core i7, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD (Refurb) | $630 | Woot
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

HP 15" Laptop w/ Core i7, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD (Refurb) | $630 | Woot

If your job wants you to work from home but only provides little more than a potato hooked up to a mouse wheel, you may be in the market for a new business laptop, and this HP Pavillion might just be too good to pass up at this price. At Woot, you can claim a 15" CS3000-series model for $630, the only hook being that it’s refurbished, but that’s close to $300 off the cost of a new one.

Advertisement

A quick glance at the spec sheet shows you won’t have any want for business needs, highlighted no doubt by its 10th generation Intel Core i7 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 1080p touchscreen. Seriously, that’s a lot of computer for very little coin, and with a 90-day warranty included (you can buy a full year of protection from SquareTrade, too) it’s worth pulling the trigger.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stay Safe with Zazzle's $11 Customizable Face Masks

Don’t Sleep on Old Navy’s Activewear

Anker's 60W Power Delivery USB-C Fast Charger Has Never Been This Cheap [Exclusive]

Stock Up Your Kitchen With Today’s Best Ninja Deals