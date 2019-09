Photo: Huckberry

Summer camp season is over, but that just means that you can buy Taylor Stitch’s popular Camp Shorts on sale, and enjoy them next year. Combining the cotton of everyday around-town shorts with the ripstop fabric of technical shorts, they’re built to take a little bit of a beating outdoors, while still looking good enough to wear to a bar after a long hike.



They normally cost $88 per pair, but Huckberry’s blowing them out for $61, while supplies last.