If your current rig is on its last legs, or if you just want a relatively affordable way to get into PC gaming, Best Buy via eBay is selling a pretty powerful gaming rig for just $700. This HP tower offers a Radeon RX 580, 16GB of RAM, and a combination 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD.

This HP gaming PC is more than capable of handling most mainstream PC games, like Overwatch and Fortnite.