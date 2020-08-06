Score a Free Pair of Bose Soundlink II Wireless Headphones With the iPhone XS or Higher at Visible ($160 Value)

Free Bose Soundlink II Wireless Headphones w/ iPhone XS or Higher Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Free Bose Soundlink II Wireless Headphones w/ iPhone XS or Higher | Visible

Whether your child will be in the virtual classroom or taking a chance back at the old stomping grounds, Visible’s back-to-school offer is an excellent chance to add a quality pair of headphones to block the noise out. The cellular provider will throw in a free pair of Bose Soundlink headphones when you purchase any iPhone XS or iPhone 11 model and port your number in. That’s a $160 value.

Q ualifying devices include the iPhone 11 (starting at $29 per month), iPhone 11 Pro ($41 per month), iPhone 11 Pro Max ($43 per month), and the iPhone XS ($37 per month). The iPhone XR ($24 per month) is also part of this promotion, but it’s out of stock as of writing.

Visible piggybacks Verizon’s 4G network for service, and its plans are oozing with value, especially if you’re adding multiple lines.

As for the Soundlink II, Bose promises superior sound in a premium package made of glass-filled nylon and stainless steel, plus that comfort profile only Bose can deliver. The headphones have 15-hour battery life, NFC pairing, 30-foot Bluetooth range, and a dynamic EQ system to give you the best sound possible no matter your environment.

