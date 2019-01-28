Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a couple of desktops and a Samsung monitor.

Both desktops feature super powerful NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070 8GB graphics, an SSD and HDD for storage, and 16GB of RAM.

The big difference, aside from the case, peripherals, and about $200, is the processor. The iBUYPOWER uses an Intel Core i7-8700K Six-Core Processor 3.7 GHz and the CYBERPOWERPC uses AMD Ryzen 7 2700 3.2GHz chip.



These are solid deals and either one will run most games really well.

The Samsung monitor is also a decent bargain. While it doesn’t have the super fast refresh rate you’ll want for competitive gaming, it’s certainly good enough for most people or a second screen to watch a stream while you game.