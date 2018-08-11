Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.



You can pick up the new Thermapen IR, smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

We don’t see sales like this very often, so head over to Thermoworks while the deals are still hot.