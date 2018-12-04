Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

When you’re too young to drive a car, zooming around on an electric toy of some kind is as rad as it gets. Actually, normal scooters are pretty fun, too.



But there’s no need to choose sides here — Walmart’s got traditional scooters, hoverboards, powered 2-wheelers, and various other awesome vehicles starting at just $15, so everyone’s a winner. Unless you’re talking about racing, in which case whoever’s on the Razor Metro probably has an edge.

