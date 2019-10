Refurb. Segway MiniLITE Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Refurb. Segway MiniLITE | $200 | Woot

Does anyone honestly need a Segway? Probably not. But they look fun and if you have the money to spend on something fun, why wouldn’t you? Just, don’t pay full price. Right now, you can get a Refurb. Segway MiniLITE for $200 on Woot.