Science and Sugar Are the Perfect Distance Learning Duo With This Candy Chemistry Kit

If your kids aren’t headed back into school just yet h ere’s a nother round of distance lear ning. I’m sure keeping their interest or attention is a challenge in itself especially if you’re also trying to work at home. If there’s a way to combine learning and fun it can help take the pressure off everyone. Take an afternoon to get creative and craft your own candy through the magic of science. This Candy Chemistry Kit is 19% off today and could be just that.



Everyone loves candy so this could be an excellent activity for the whole family . Cooking is chemistry and it’s never too early to teach the skill of making food for yourself. Each delicious experiment will help your kids learn important physical science principles that can be applied to everyday life. This kit will illustrate why sugar crystallizes and then you get rock candy! Enlighten the tikes about the phases of matter through heating up chocolate and modeling it. I was never particularly good a conversion but if I was doing measurements for gummy bears maybe I wouldn’t be s o crap at math now. The kit comes with everything you need: plastic/ metal molds, thermometer, spatula, dipping fork, foils, paper cups, sticks, and wrappers. Don’t worry, you will get a forty-eight-page manual full of ideas and instructions. Y ou won’t turn your kid into the new Walter White but if they get an A in chemistry maybe it was worth it.

