ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Science and Sugar Are the Perfect Distance Learning Duo With This Candy Chemistry Kit

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
424
1
Save
Candy Chemistry Kit | $30 | Amazon
Candy Chemistry Kit | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Candy Chemistry Kit | $30 | Amazon

If your kids aren’t headed back into school just yet here’s another round of distance learning. I’m sure keeping their interest or attention is a challenge in itself especially if you’re also trying to work at home. If there’s a way to combine learning and fun it can help take the pressure off everyone. Take an afternoon to get creative and craft your own candy through the magic of science. This Candy Chemistry Kit is 19% off today and could be just that.

Advertisement

Everyone loves candy so this could be an excellent activity for the whole family. Cooking is chemistry and it’s never too early to teach the skill of making food for yourself. Each delicious experiment will help your kids learn important physical science principles that can be applied to everyday life. This kit will illustrate why sugar crystallizes and then you get rock candy! Enlighten the tikes about the phases of matter through heating up chocolate and modeling it. I was never particularly good a conversion but if I was doing measurements for gummy bears maybe I wouldn’t be so crap at math now. The kit comes with everything you need: plastic/metal molds, thermometer, spatula, dipping fork, foils, paper cups, sticks, and wrappers. Don’t worry, you will get a forty-eight-page manual full of ideas and instructions. You won’t turn your kid into the new Walter White but if they get an A in chemistry maybe it was worth it.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Razer Gold Box, AuKing Mini Projector, Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, 2000A Jump Starter, WFH Wine, KN95 Masks, Ulta Beauty Sale, and More

Fenty Skin Anointed My Face With Its Goodness

Theaters Are Dead, but With This $54 Projector, Movie Night With the Fam Doesn't Have to Be

The Best Mattresses, According to Our Readers