Even if you’re not flying in first class, you can grab some great-looking leather travel essentials for economy-class prices today. This Amazon Gold Box includes duffel bags, dopp kits, and messenger bags, with prices starting at just $22. My dad’s used the same leather duffel bag for as long as I can remember, and it’s only gotten better with age. How many pieces of luggage can you say that about?