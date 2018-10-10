Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Even if you’re not flying in first class, you can grab some great-looking leather travel essentials for economy-class prices today. This Amazon Gold Box includes duffel bags, dopp kits, and messenger bags, with prices starting at just $22. My dad’s used the same leather duffel bag for as long as I can remember, and it’s only gotten better with age. How many pieces of luggage can you say that about?

